Energy Community report: Coal-fired power plants struggle to meet emissions standards

The Energy Community Secretariat’s Annual Implementation Report published on 18 November shows that all Contracting Parties which have coal in their energy mix are not in compliance with the emission ceilings. Ukraine’s 67 plants narrowly met the emission ceilings this year, while Moldova failed to report its annual emissions of 2018.

Director of the Secretariat, Mr Janez Kopač, said: “The clock is ticking for coal-fired power plants in the Energy Community. The Energy Community Contracting Parties must take urgent action on emissions abatement, renewables and energy efficiency, areas where they need to up their game. The Energy Community does not have time to waste in terms of following in the EU’s footsteps with the adoption of 2030 targets on energy efficiency, renewable energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction”.

The Secretariat’s Annual Implementation Report 2019 features dedicated chapters on electricity, gas, oil, infrastructure, national regulatory authorities, renewable energy, energy efficiency, environment, climate, competition and statistics. The implementation score has increased from 43% to 48% during this reporting period. Ukraine, now in fourth place, made a quantum leap in moving from a non-transparent single-buyer electricity market to a governance corresponding broadly to the European target model and finally initiated serious steps towards unbundling Europe’s largest transmission system.

